Delhi draft B&B policy allows homes with up to 8 rooms and 16 beds under new categories

NEW DELHI: Residential properties with up to eight rooms and 16 beds may soon operate as Bed and Breakfast (B&B) units in Delhi under a draft policy. The policy proposes silver and gold categories with classification based on the room size, furnishings, sanitation standards, guest amenities and safety arrangements. It will also mandate CCTV cameras, police verification and compliance with the relevant safety and hygiene norms.
Under the gold category, guest rooms must have a minimum area of 120 sq ft and include facilities such as wardrobes, study tables, televisions, filtered drinking water, proper ventilation and cooling arrangements, including fans or air-conditioners wherever necessary, an official said.
Additionally, bathrooms in the gold category would require Western-style toilets, running hot and cold water, ventilation systems, and proper drainage and enhanced toiletries, an official privy to the matter shared.
On the other hand, establishments falling in the silver category would have comparatively relaxed standards, including a minimum room size of 100 sq ft with clean bedding, cooling facilities, filtered water and dedicated or attached bathrooms.
The official also mentioned that the draft Delhi Bed and Breakfast Policy 2026, put up for public feedback by the Department of Tourism, seeks to overhaul the existing framework for neighbourhood-based accommodation by simplifying registration rules and introducing detailed standards for hygiene, infrastructure, safety and guest services.
Guest safety and operational standards were also highlighted in the draft policy. All registered B&B units would be required to maintain guest registers, conduct police verification and comply with foreign guest reporting norms.
Safety measures such as fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, emergency contact displays and functional door locks have also been made mandatory. CCTV cameras, where installed, would only be permitted at entrances and common areas, he explained.
The proposed rules further require daily cleaning of guest rooms, bathrooms and common areas, proper waste segregation, adequate ventilation and hygienic preparation of food wherever meals are provided.
The policy also seeks to preserve the residential character of neighbourhoods by prohibiting commercial restaurants, banquet activities, bars, etc.
As of 2023, more than 2,200 rooms at 432 houses across the Capital were registered under the ‘Bed and Breakfast’ scheme since its launch.