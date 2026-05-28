Delhi draft B&B policy allows homes with up to 8 rooms and 16 beds under new categories

NEW DELHI: Residential properties with up to eight rooms and 16 beds may soon operate as Bed and Breakfast (B&B) units in Delhi under a draft policy. The policy proposes silver and gold categories with classification based on the room size, furnishings, sanitation standards, guest amenities and safety arrangements. It will also mandate CCTV cameras, police verification and compliance with the relevant safety and hygiene norms.

Under the gold category, guest rooms must have a minimum area of 120 sq ft and include facilities such as wardrobes, study tables, televisions, filtered drinking water, proper ventilation and cooling arrangements, including fans or air-conditioners wherever necessary, an official said.

Additionally, bathrooms in the gold category would require Western-style toilets, running hot and cold water, ventilation systems, and proper drainage and enhanced toiletries, an official privy to the matter shared.

On the other hand, establishments falling in the silver category would have comparatively relaxed standards, including a minimum room size of 100 sq ft with clean bedding, cooling facilities, filtered water and dedicated or attached bathrooms.

The official also mentioned that the draft Delhi Bed and Breakfast Policy 2026, put up for public feedback by the Department of Tourism, seeks to overhaul the existing framework for neighbourhood-based accommodation by simplifying registration rules and introducing detailed standards for hygiene, infrastructure, safety and guest services.