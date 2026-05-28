Delhi govt's ‘Haunslon Ki Udaan’ talent hunt gets 3,200 entries in first week after launch

NEW DELHI: Indian Idol Season 15 contestant Saloni Saaz, differently abled performers, college students and first-time artists are among those who have registered for the Delhi government’s talent hunt initiative ‘Haunslon Ki Udaan’ as the programme completes a week since its launch.

Within the first week, the online portal has recorded more than 3,200 registrations, with singing emerging as the most popular category with 1,188 participants, followed by dance with 883 entries.

Theatre has received 452 registrations, while digital art and visual design recorded 425 participants. Instrumental music, sculpture and other performance categories have also seen steady participation from aspiring artists across Delhi.

Participants and organisers say the initiative’s free registration process and online format have encouraged people from varied backgrounds to take part.