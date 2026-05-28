Delhi scorches at 45 degrees Celsius as IMD says thunderstorms and rain likely on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Delhi continued to reel under intense heat on Wednesday as temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of the city, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and rain for Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches above normal.

Among other stations, Ridge recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar logged 45.4 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road and Palam also recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius each, indicating heatwave-like conditions across the national capital.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal. Palam recorded a minimum of 27.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 27.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 25 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 26.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and forecast thunderstorms and light rain activity across Delhi. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 28 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said heatwave conditions are expected to ease due to the influence of a western disturbance along with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal triggered by the likely formation of a lower tropospheric east-west trough.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category on Wednesday.