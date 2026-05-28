Delhi water crisis worsens as Wazirabad level drops, supply hit despite Haryana release

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the national capital continued to face severe water shortage on Wednesday despite Haryana releasing Yamuna water to Delhi, as the water level at the Wazirabad barrage remained critically low.

Officials said the water level stood at around 669.5 feet against the normal level of 674.5 feet. The Haryana government stated that 979.5 cusecs of water had been released through the Carrier Line Canal (CLC) and Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). However, officials said the supply situation had not improved significantly.

A senior DJB official said, “It does not solve our problem because we need water in the Wazirabad pond through the Yamuna River. The water in the two canals has increased, but it will take around three days to reach the treatment plants.”

The official added that water treatment plants would continue to operate below capacity until water levels return to normal. Delhi government officials said discussions are underway with the Haryana government to increase raw water supply. Due to the shortage, the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants have reduced production, affecting several areas in North, West and parts of South Delhi.