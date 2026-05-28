Juvenile held for firing, critically injuring minor at Amar Colony eatery in southeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was apprehended early Wednesday for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old student in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said.

A PCR call regarding the firing incident at an eatery in Amar Colony was received at 7.54 pm on Tuesday. By the time police reached the spot, the victim had already been shifted to Moolchand Hospital, where he was found unconscious and on ventilator support. He was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre and remains critical but stable, police said.

Investigators said the victim had gone to the restaurant with friends, including a girl, when three boys arrived in a car and allegedly stared at the girl while eating there. The victim objected, leading to a verbal altercation between the two groups.

Though the matter initially appeared to have subsided, the accused and his associates allegedly returned after four to five minutes. One of them reportedly went to the car, took out a pistol and shot the victim in the head before fleeing.

Some reports also suggest the argument may have started after one of the accused accidentally touched the victim’s chair while passing by, which led to a confrontation.

Police registered a case and began scanning CCTV footage from the area. During the investigation, police received information about a suspect involved in the shooting. Around 4 am, a police team raided a house in Shyam Nagar near Okhla Estate, where the juvenile was apprehended. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that he had argued with the victim at the restaurant before opening fire.