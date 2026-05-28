MCD postpones Standing Committee and ward committee elections, cites no reason

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has cancelled the election process for six vacant seats of its Standing Committee and for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson in 12 ward committees until further orders, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official notice, the civic body stated that the elections, scheduled to be held on June 3, have been postponed indefinitely. The nomination process has also been scrapped. Earlier, May 29 had been fixed as the last date for obtaining nomination forms.

Though the notice did not specify any reason for the cancellation, civic body officials said the move was likely due to political differences and lack of consensus over the selection of candidates for various ward committees and Standing Committee seats. Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang, alleged that the elections had been postponed without following due procedure under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

“Section 53(2) of the DMC Act clearly states that no election of a ward committee can have its date fixed or deferred without the chairman’s approval,” Narang said, questioning how the municipal secretary deferred the elections.

He further alleged that the BJP postponed the elections due to internal differences and fear of losing control in certain zones. The BJP has not yet responded to the allegations.