Metro stations, hospitals in Delhi given new names in heritage push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the renaming of various metro stations, hospitals and other public places in the Capital to honour the city’s identity and public sentiments.

A meeting of the State Names Authority (SNA), chaired by Chief Minister and SNA Chairperson Rekha Gupta, was recently held at the Delhi Secretariat, where all proposals in this regard were approved unanimously.

Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Director of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), were also present.

Among the proposals approved in the meet was a proposal for naming the under-construction sports complex located in Begampur—Rohini’s Sector-33— after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A proposal to install a statue of the former Prime Minister at the complex also got the nod.

The meeting also cleared the proposal to rename the Rohini West Metro Station as the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station. Further, in order to make the station’s identity clearer and improve convenience for commuters, an approval was granted to rename the Rohini East Metro Station as the Rohini Metro Station.