Pink police booths in Delhi solve shopkeeper-customer disputes

NEW DELHI: To provide immediate assistance and enhance the sense of security among women and girls, Delhi Police has expanded its outreach through 122 active “pink booths” across the city. Strategically located near schools, colleges, and busy marketplaces, these booths function as accessible support points offering quick help and reassurance during emergencies.

Apart from serving as help centres, the booths have emerged as symbols of trust and confidence for women moving around the capital daily.

According to police, the city’s 15 police districts collectively operate these booths, with the highest numbers in north and Dwarka districts at 14 each. West district has 12 booths, while northwest and Shahdara have 11 each.

Outer district has 10 booths, Rohini and southeast have seven each, while outer north, New Delhi, and central districts have six each. East and northeast districts operate five booths each, southwest has four, south has three, and IGI Airport has one booth.

A woman police personnel posted at the Sarojini Nagar pink booth said female staff remain deployed throughout the day until the market closes.