The last supper at Delhi Gymkhana? 

There is something comforting about institutions that seem immune to time. As people, we are hopelessly attached to nostalgia, to the illusion that places can hold memory still for us, neatly arranged like old photographs in an album we return to when the present feels uncertain. And nowhere does nostalgia sit quite so comfortably as it does inside Delhi Gymkhana Club. You arrive and the city slows down. Somewhere between lunch service and evening drinks, time feels suspended.

For many Delhiites, or at least those fortunate enough to enter these spaces, Gymkhana is less a club and more an emotional archive, where memory often arrives through food and drinks. Few tables escape the familiar procession of mutton cutlets, chicken club sandwiches, chicken à la Kiev, fish fingers and caramel custard. These dishes are not extraordinary because they innovate. They endure because they are reassuring. Their appeal lies in continuity, in tasting almost exactly as memory expects them to.

Which is why the upheaval surrounding Delhi Gymkhana being asked to vacate its 27.3 acres in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi has stirred such emotion. Founded in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, it grew alongside New Delhi after the British shifted India’s capital from Kolkata, first operating out of Civil Lines before moving to Safdarjung Road in 1928. Its present clubhouse was designed in the 1930s by British architect Robert Tor Russell, who also designed Connaught Place.