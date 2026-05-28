Turning 35, Parikrama looks back at Delhi’s all-night rock era

Delhi before algorithms

Long before music discovery became app-driven, Delhi’s rock culture survived almost entirely through word of mouth. Posters, hostel gossip, photocopied notices and college circuits became the city’s underground distribution network. Back then, Delhi University festivals functioned almost like music communes. Shows at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences festivals stretched till dawn. Shri Ram College of Commerce hosted overnight bonfires where students sat through five-hour-long sets. Audiences headbanged to AC/DC and Iron Maiden one moment and listened to extended progressive rock jams the next.

“It was like a living mini-Woodstock festival of 1969,” Malik says.

The social culture around rock bands was equally intense. Rivalries between colleges like Kirori Mal College, Hansraj College and St. Stephen's College spilled into festival circuits, but Parikrama soon began attracting audiences far beyond campus loyalties. Says Malik: “Even today, people living in Amsterdam or Chandigarh still message saying, ‘Yeh band humare saamne bana tha.’”

While Mumbai became closely tied to Bollywood playback music, Delhi evolved through college bands and campus festivals. "Every college had a band—and most of them played rock," notes Malik.

That ecosystem helped create one of India’s strongest live band circuits during the 1990s and early 2000s. Venues like DV8 in Connaught Place and Mezz in New Friends Colony became rehearsal grounds for generations of musicians. Malik also credits late musician and promoter Amit Chatterjee for helping transform India’s independent rock ecosystem by pushing original music into venues and cities that had previously depended almost entirely on covers.

Though Parikrama initially formed around classic rock covers, the band slowly transitioned into original songwriting with tracks like 'Till I’m No One Again', eventually becoming one of India’s defining independent rock acts.