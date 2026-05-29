BJP, AAP exchange barbs on ‘delay’ in formation of MCD committees

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday traded barbs over the repeated postponement of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ward and standing committee elections.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised Aam Aadmi Party leaders for accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of delaying the formation of MCD committees.

He questioned why the opposition had remained silent when AAP allegedly failed to constitute any civic body committee between November 2022 and March 2025, which, he claimed, brought civic maintenance work in the city to a standstill.

Kapoor said the “crocodile tears” shed by AAP leaders, including Ankush Narang and Saurabh Bharadwaj, over the delay in ward committee elections had surprised both Delhi residents and AAP councillors.

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier alleged that internal politics within the BJP had overtaken constitutional processes, leading to repeated postponement of the elections.

Bharadwaj claimed that notifications for the elections had already been issued twice after all necessary files were signed, but the polls were postponed again without explanation.

“The MCD Ward Committee and Standing Committee elections have been scheduled twice, yet postponed repeatedly. Was it because Virendra Sachdeva’s exit had to happen first? What exactly is happening inside the BJP?” Bharadwaj asked.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD Ankush Narang also attacked the BJP. In a post on X, he said, “The BJP is repeatedly running away from conducting MCD Ward Committee elections. The committee elections have now been postponed for the third time. Nominations for the committee elections were scheduled for May 29 and voting was to take place on June 3, but the elections are indefinitely postponed without following the prescribed procedure.”