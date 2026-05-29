Candid camera and a Ray of light

Few auteurs would allow another camera so close to their face while their own camera was on, but Satyajit Ray and Nemai Ghosh clearly had, as they say, ‘an understanding’. Ghosh’s camera trailed Ray not only when he was filming but also when he was thinking; when Ray was the subject of a documentary; when his actors, such as Smita Patil, shot him smoking his pipe with their cameras to keep a memento from Sadgati, her Ray film; and even when Ray was taking a walk on his balcony at home after his health took a hit in the 1990s. Ghosh had access, pure and simple.

A new exhibition based on his book, Faces and Facets: Satyajit Ray in Colour (on till July 4 at DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath), gives an idea of how generous and unorthodox that access was. From the photographs, it seems there was no bridge he could not cross. Even when Ray sought solitude to rethink a shot in Ghare Baire (The Home and the World) away from his crew, Ghosh could follow him with his camera.

In the middle of a mustard field, while looking at his notes for Shatranj Ke Khilari (The Chess Players), Ghosh is close by. While Ray removes some red flowers next to some white ones in a vase so that they do not clash with the sari of Bimala (Swatilekha Chatterjee) in Ghare Baire, or acts out for Swatilekha the nature of anguish he wants from her before an almirah mirror—Ghosh’s camera is a breath away.