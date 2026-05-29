Centre, Delhi working jointly on large road projects: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Thursday that the Centre and the Delhi government have been jointly undertaking a series of large-scale road and connectivity projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving mobility, and creating a future-ready transport network for the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recently, a meeting was held with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, regarding key road and connectivity projects in the Delhi-NCR region. Following the meeting, the Union Minister apprised the Chief Minister that several new expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors, and link road projects were being initiated to make Delhi congestion-free, alleviate traffic pressure, and ensure improved regional connectivity.

The CM said that under the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-II) Extension Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Link Project, a nearly 17-km, six-lane corridor would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore. The link road will connect the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City with UER-II.

The project is expected to reduce traffic pressure on routes such as the IGI Airport, Barapullah corridor, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu border and the Ashram–Badarpur stretch. It will also provide direct access to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram. The project is in the alignment finalisation stage.