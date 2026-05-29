Centre, Delhi working jointly on large road projects: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Thursday that the Centre and the Delhi government have been jointly undertaking a series of large-scale road and connectivity projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving mobility, and creating a future-ready transport network for the National Capital Region (NCR).
Recently, a meeting was held with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, regarding key road and connectivity projects in the Delhi-NCR region. Following the meeting, the Union Minister apprised the Chief Minister that several new expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors, and link road projects were being initiated to make Delhi congestion-free, alleviate traffic pressure, and ensure improved regional connectivity.
The CM said that under the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-II) Extension Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Link Project, a nearly 17-km, six-lane corridor would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore. The link road will connect the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City with UER-II.
The project is expected to reduce traffic pressure on routes such as the IGI Airport, Barapullah corridor, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu border and the Ashram–Badarpur stretch. It will also provide direct access to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram. The project is in the alignment finalisation stage.
Chief Minister Gupta further said that the proposed Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Noida-Faridabad Connectivity Corridor will span around 65 km and feature six lanes, with an estimated investment of `7,500 crore.
The corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway. It is expected to improve connectivity for Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad while reducing congestion at Kalindi Kunj, Sarai Kale Khan and the Outer Ring Road.
The Chief Minister also highlighted a project linking the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra corridor with UER-II. Under the proposal, traffic from the Delhi–Katra Expressway will gain direct access to Delhi, Gurugram and IGI Airport through UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway.
The 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost `1,500 crore, is expected to facilitate better diversion of heavy vehicles, reduce congestion across Delhi-NCR and improve freight movement. Construction is targeted to begin by March 2027.
Several routes to benefit
Under the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-II) Extension Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Link Project, a 17-km, six-lane corridor would be developed at a cost of `3,500 crore. The link road will connect the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City with UER-II. The project is expected to reduce pressure on several routes.