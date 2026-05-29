Delhi comes out for Eid-ul-Azha

NEW DELHI: Thousands of worshippers gathered at mosques and community spaces across the national capital on Thursday to offer Eid-ul-Adha prayers as the festival was celebrated peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

Heavy crowds were witnessed at Jama Masjid, Nizamuddin, Seelampur and Jamia Nagar, where people greeted each other after prayers and visited local markets to buy sweets, clothes and traditional items. Several local volunteers and organisations also distributed food among the underprivileged at different locations.

CM Rekha Gupta extended greetings to residents through a social media post. “Eid-ul-Adha greetings to all. May this blessed occasion strengthen the spirit of peace, brotherhood and compassion in our society. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!” she said.

Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also conveyed his wishes, saying, “Heartfelt greetings to all of you on Eid-ul-Azha. On this occasion, let us all come together and pray for peace, prosperity, and mutual harmony in the country.”

Delhi Police and civic agencies deployed extensive security, traffic management and sanitation arrangements around major mosques, Eidgahs and busy market areas to ensure smooth celebrations.

Officials said cyber teams continuously monitored social media platforms to prevent circulation of rumours, inflammatory posts and objectionable videos linked to the festival.