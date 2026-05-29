Delhi government to set up shelters for birds and animals, create 100 hydration points: L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has reviewed the relief operations and preventive measures being undertaken in view of the prevailing heatwave in the national capital.

The Delhi government plans to set up 100 hydration points in high-footfall areas to help people fight the scorching summer, officials said on Thursday. A decision was taken to this end in a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu, they said.

L-G Sandhu underlined that special focus had to be ensured in providing support and relief to vulnerable sections of society, especially those who are forced to come out in the peak heat period to earn a livelihood. Apart from this, animals and birds should also be looked after, he added.