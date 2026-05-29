Delhi government to set up shelters for birds and animals, create 100 hydration points: L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has reviewed the relief operations and preventive measures being undertaken in view of the prevailing heatwave in the national capital.
The Delhi government plans to set up 100 hydration points in high-footfall areas to help people fight the scorching summer, officials said on Thursday. A decision was taken to this end in a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu, they said.
L-G Sandhu underlined that special focus had to be ensured in providing support and relief to vulnerable sections of society, especially those who are forced to come out in the peak heat period to earn a livelihood. Apart from this, animals and birds should also be looked after, he added.
The L-G was informed on the occasion that the revenue department had established several dedicated cooling zones across eight districts at various locations to provide immediate relief and support to citizens, especially those from the vulnerable groups, such as rickshaw pullers, labourers, daily wage workers, commuters and other individuals exposed to severe heat. The L-G directed that such zones or shelters be made operational at the most by Thursday in the remaining five districts.
Each cooling zone is equipped with essential facilities, including seating arrangements with a capacity of 100 chairs, cold drinking water, five desert coolers and five high speed fans, to ensure a comfortable resting environment. In addition to this, ORS packets, caps, gamchas, and first aid kits were available in these cooling zones, to prevent heat-related illnesses and provide emergency medical support whenever required. As many as 100 hydration points—50 metro stations with high footfall, 25 market areas, 25 bus stands—with provisions of drinking water, ORS and first aid.
Configured avian water pots and shaded shelters for birds, stray animals, and pedestrians across central complexes—Connaught Place, Lodi Gardens, etc—are being set up, utilising native natural water bodies.