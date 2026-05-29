Delhi: Rain, thunderstorm bring respite from heat

NEW DELHI: After days of heatwave conditions, the Capital witnessed dark clouds, followed by strong winds, thunder and spells of rain on Thursday evening.

The change in weather brought much-needed relief and a sharp drop in temperatures after several days of scorching conditions across Delhi.

After the weather changed, temperatures dropped significantly by around six to 10 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours. According to the IMD, a fall of three to 11 degrees Celsius was recorded across various weather stations in Delhi due to thunderstorm activity.

Safdarjung, the city’s base station, logged a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degree below normal and 3.2 notches lower than the previous day. The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal and 2.2 degrees higher than a day earlier.

Rainfall recorded till 7 pm included 6.5 mm in Mehrauli, 0.9 mm at Pragati Maidan and 0.5 mm at Ayanagar. While Ayanagar recorded a temperature drop of 11 degrees Celsius due to the thunderstorms, Mehrauli saw a decline of 10 degrees Celsius and Narayana recorded a fall of 6 degrees Celsius.