DU restrains St Stephen’s over Varghese absorption, flags UGC rule violations

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has directed St Stephen’s College to stop the proposed absorption of former St Stephen’s College principal John Varghese into its faculty, citing alleged violations of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and procedural lapses, further intensifying an ongoing governance dispute with the institution.

In a letter dated May 29 to the chairman of the governing body of St Stephen's College, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university had examined media reports on the matter and found that the process did not comply with established norms.

He warned that proceeding with the proposal would be in direct contravention of both University Grants Commission regulations and university rules.

Varghese, who served as the 13th principal of St Stephen’s College for two consecutive terms, is currently listed under the English department on the college’s official website, even as he continues to be identified as principal in other records.

The university reiterated that the UGC, which funds the college, sanctions only substantive posts of Lecturer or Assistant Professor in affiliated institutions, with promotions to Associate Professor and Professor governed strictly under the Career Advancement Scheme as per the UGC Regulations, 2018.