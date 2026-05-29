DU restrains St Stephen’s over Varghese absorption, flags UGC rule violations

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has directed St Stephen’s College to stop the proposed absorption of former St Stephen’s College principal John Varghese into its faculty, citing alleged violations of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and procedural lapses, further intensifying an ongoing governance dispute with the institution.
In a letter dated May 29 to the chairman of the governing body of St Stephen's College, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university had examined media reports on the matter and found that the process did not comply with established norms.
He warned that proceeding with the proposal would be in direct contravention of both University Grants Commission regulations and university rules.
Varghese, who served as the 13th principal of St Stephen’s College for two consecutive terms, is currently listed under the English department on the college’s official website, even as he continues to be identified as principal in other records.
The university reiterated that the UGC, which funds the college, sanctions only substantive posts of Lecturer or Assistant Professor in affiliated institutions, with promotions to Associate Professor and Professor governed strictly under the Career Advancement Scheme as per the UGC Regulations, 2018.
“Neither the UGC Regulations nor any rules approved by the statutory bodies of the University provide for absorption of any individual directly as Professor in a college,” the registrar said in the communication.
The letter further stated that the extension granted to Varghese for a second term as principal was itself in violation of UGC norms and is currently sub judice.
Taking a firm stance, the university said any recommendation by the governing body to absorb Varghese as a professor would be “ultra vires” and must not be acted upon. It further clarified that, under existing rules, Varghese would be repatriated to his parent institution and would be entitled to pension and retirement benefits there, with no financial liability to be borne from UGC funds allocated to the college.
The letter has also been marked to senior officials at the UGC for necessary action.
The directive comes amid an ongoing tussle between DU and St Stephen’s College over governance matters, including the appointment of the college’s 14th principal, Susan Elias, faculty recruitment and institutional autonomy.
According to official sources, the college is set to proceed with Elias’s appointment despite DU’s objections. She is expected to join on June 1, 2026.
Her appointment was notified on May 12, following which DU wrote to the college asking it not to proceed, alleging non-compliance with UGC regulations. The university also sought intervention from the UGC.