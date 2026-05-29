‘Efforts are on to clear site on a war footing’: Khattar inspects Bhalswa landfill

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inspected the Bhalswa landfill site and reviewed progress of the ongoing bio-mining and bio-remediation works related to disposal of legacy waste.

The minister said, “A target has been set to completely clear this landfill site within a stipulated time frame and work is proceeding on a war footing to achieve this objective.”

He further said that in order to eliminate this massive mountain of waste situated at the Bhalswa landfill site, the process of legacy waste disposal has been accelerated through the application of scientific and modern technologies.

While ensuring strict adherence to environmental standards, continuous efforts are being made to enhance cleanliness, health safety and civic amenities in the surrounding areas, he noted.

During the inspection, several civic body officials were present. Civil Lines Zone chairman Gulab Singh, Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, Deputy Commissioner (Civil Lines Zone) Shashi Pratap Singh and Engineer-in-Chief P.C. Meena and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Disposal work