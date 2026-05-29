India’s first integrated weather intelligence facility launched at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to aviation safety and meteorological capability in India, an advanced integrated aviation weather intelligence and nowcasting facility became operational at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday.

SKYCAST is a joint venture between the Ministry of Science and Technology and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

An official release from DIAL said, “SKYCAST is a next generation aviation meteorological platform that integrates advanced remote sensing technologies, atmospheric profiling systems and intelligent nowcasting tools to continuously track rapidly evolving weather conditions that may impact flight operations.”

The system combines a Radar Wind Profiler, Microwave Profiling Radiometer, Sonic Detection and Ranging, and Automated Weather Stations to deliver high resolution wind and thermodynamic profiling of the atmosphere.

“With the commissioning of SKYCAST, Delhi airport becomes the only airport in India to deploy a comprehensive, real time atmospheric monitoring system specifically designed to support aviation and airport operations,” DIAL said.