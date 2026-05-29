Internet-enabled devices to help prevent fire in Delhi buildings

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has made it mandatory for specified buildings to install an Internet of Things (IoT)-based Automated Continuous Monitoring System (ACMS) to digitally monitor fire prevention and life safety systems in real time, according to a recent gazette notification.

Introduced under the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, the system aims to ensure that active and passive fire safety measures remain functional, well-maintained and capable of responding during emergencies.

Under the new rules, the ACMS will monitor firefighting infrastructure such as hydrant pumps, sprinkler systems, fire water tanks, fire detection systems, manual call points, public address systems, pressurisation fans and basement ventilation systems.

The monitoring mechanism will operate through IoT gateways connected to cloud-based servers that will generate real-time alerts and reports for building owners, occupiers and empanelled fire safety auditors through mobile applications, emails and SMS alerts.

According to the notification, implementation will take place in two phases. In the first phase, which comes into effect immediately, alerts and system health reports will be accessible to building owners, occupiers and fire safety auditors. In the second phase, critical alarms such as pump power failures, low hydrant and sprinkler pressure and fire alarm faults will also be directly transmitted to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).