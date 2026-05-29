Internet-enabled devices to help prevent fire in Delhi buildings

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has made it mandatory for specified buildings to install an Internet of Things (IoT)-based Automated Continuous Monitoring System (ACMS) to digitally monitor fire prevention and life safety systems in real time, according to a recent gazette notification.
Introduced under the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, the system aims to ensure that active and passive fire safety measures remain functional, well-maintained and capable of responding during emergencies.
Under the new rules, the ACMS will monitor firefighting infrastructure such as hydrant pumps, sprinkler systems, fire water tanks, fire detection systems, manual call points, public address systems, pressurisation fans and basement ventilation systems.
The monitoring mechanism will operate through IoT gateways connected to cloud-based servers that will generate real-time alerts and reports for building owners, occupiers and empanelled fire safety auditors through mobile applications, emails and SMS alerts.
According to the notification, implementation will take place in two phases. In the first phase, which comes into effect immediately, alerts and system health reports will be accessible to building owners, occupiers and fire safety auditors. In the second phase, critical alarms such as pump power failures, low hydrant and sprinkler pressure and fire alarm faults will also be directly transmitted to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).
The rules further specify that the system must digitally track key firefighting components, including main hydrant pumps, diesel and electric standby pumps, jockey pumps, booster pumps, underground and overhead fire water tanks, sprinkler risers and fire alarm control panels. The system will also monitor manual call points, public address systems, staircase pressurisation fans, lift lobby pressurisation systems and basement exhaust fans.
According to the notification, the IoT system must support cloud connectivity through 4G, 5G, Ethernet, Wi-Fi or other reliable wired or wireless networks. Data from the systems will be uploaded every minute for real-time monitoring.
The cloud portal will generate alarms if no data is received for more than 15 minutes. The gateway must also have a seven-hour power backup and storage for at least 10,000 event logs with timestamp records.
A DFS officer said the system is aimed at strengthening maintenance, accountability and emergency response in high-risk buildings through continuous digital surveillance of fire safety infrastructure.
SMART SURVEILLANCE
Buildings to get real-time fire surveillance
Owners to receive instant fire fault alerts
Rules to be rolled out in phases
Hydrants and sprinklers under digital checks
Fire safety data updated every minute
Cloud servers to track system performance
Critical alarms to be sent to
Delhi Fire Service