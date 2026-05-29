Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla releases Central Assembly proceedings report

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday released 89 volumes based on the proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly (1924–30), at the Delhi Assembly, on Thursday.

Describing the publication of the proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly as a landmark initiative, he expressed hope that the compilation would serve as a guiding beacon of democratic values and parliamentary traditions for future generations. “The rare document will serve as a guide for the younger generation,” he said.

Accompanied by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Delhi Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Birla also unveiled the inaugural issue of the Assembly’s magazine, ‘Vidhan Chetna.’

He observed that the Delhi Assembly has filled an important gap in preserving India’s legislative history through the systematic publication of these rare debates and proceedings.

Birla emphasised that democratic institutions derive their true strength from informed dialogue, fact-based discussions and active public participation. He further observed that preserving and studying India’s parliamentary heritage is essential for strengthening democratic consciousness among future generations.

The Lok Sabha Speaker noted that the Delhi legislative Assembly building stands as a living symbol and glorious legacy of India’s democratic consciousness, parliamentary traditions, and freedom movement. Recalling the historic significance of the Vidhan Sabha Complex, he observed that the building witnessed the formative years of India’s parliamentary democracy.

Assembly magazine unveiled

Accompanied by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Delhi Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Birla also unveiled the inaugural issue of the Assembly’s magazine, ‘Vidhan Chetna.’