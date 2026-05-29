Man, juvenile held from west Delhi mall for killing 21-year-old man

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old man and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old man in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area over an old rivalry, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sagar, was repeatedly stabbed on the intervening night of May 14 and 15. Police said the attack was carried out due to previous enmity between the victim and the accused persons. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following which an investigation was launched.

The prime accused, identified as Himanshu Tiwari, a resident of Baljit Nagar in Patel Nagar, was arrested after police received specific information that he would visit West Side Mall in Rajouri Garden to meet an associate and collect money. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near the mall and apprehended Tiwari along with a juvenile allegedly involved in the murder.

According to police, the accused had fled to Rajasthan after the incident to evade arrest and had been continuously changing locations. They had recently returned to Delhi when they were caught. During interrogation, Tiwari allegedly confessed that he and his associates attacked Sagar due to past rivalry and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing the city.

Police said Tiwari had studied up to school level and had allegedly fallen into bad company at a young age. After completion of legal formalities, Tiwari was formally arrested, while proceedings against the juvenile were carried out under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Crime Branch takes over Amar Colony case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the shooting of 17-year-old Sai Kumar at an eatery in Amar Colony, officials said. A 16-year-old alleged shooter was earlier apprehended with an automatic pistol, while two more suspects have now been identified. Sai remains critical at AIIMS Trauma Centre with a bullet lodged in his brain.