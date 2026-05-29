Solar-powered cooling project to pilot in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the scorching summer heat in the national capital, the Delhi government is set to launch a solar-powered public cooling structure in northwest Delhi as a pilot project.

According to an official, additional structures are planned for offering shaded resting spaces equipped with mist-based cooling facilities. The structure, which has been designed in the shape of a small hut, will use traditional khus grass padding on all sides along with a sprinkler system to create a natural cooling effect for visitors sitting inside.

Currently under construction, the facility is expected to be completed by the end of May and inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the first week of June in Shalimar Bagh, the official said.

Additionally, people visiting the cooling hut will have access to seating arrangements, cold drinking water dispensers and charging sockets for mobile phones. Solar panels installed on the roof will power the facility, making it energy-efficient.

He said, “The idea is to create a public cooling zone where people exposed to heat can get relief from high temperatures.”