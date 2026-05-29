Top ‘commander’ of banned Manipuri outfit arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A joint operation by security agencies led to the arrest of Haobijam Dilip Singh, a top commander of the banned Manipuri insurgent outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from the city, officials said.

According to officials, Singh had allegedly arrived in Delhi to attend a “secret meeting”. Security agencies suspect that his visit may have been linked to a larger conspiracy, and investigations are underway to ascertain the purpose of his presence in the city and identify the people he intended to meet.

The operation was jointly conducted by central agencies, the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Manipur Police. Officials said Singh was wanted in multiple criminal cases and was facing more than 12 cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Investigators are currently examining his movements, contacts and activities in Delhi, sources said. Following his arrest and interrogation, security forces launched a major recovery operation in Manipur’s Kakching district.

During the operation, a large cache of sophisticated weapons, explosives and ammunition were recovered. The seized arsenal included AK-56 rifles, an Amogh rifle, an AI rifle and an M4 rifle fitted with a scope. Officials said several magazines belonging to INSAS, AK-series, SLR, M4 and LMG rifles were also recovered.

Massive explosives recovered

Security forces also seized 51 high-explosive bombs, two para bombs, 11 detonators and nearly 2,000 rounds of live ammunition. A mobile phone and two SIM cards were also recovered Officials suspect the recovered explosives may have been intended for large-scale violent activities in Manipur & possibly other regions.