Two octogenarian women found dead in dubious state in Delhi's New Rajinder Nagar

NEW DELHI: Two elderly women were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their residence in central Delhi’s New Rajinder Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said, adding that no signs of forced entry or disturbance were found inside the house during preliminary inspection.

According to a senior police officer, information was received around 10.30 am after a maid working at the residence informed police that a foul smell was emanating from House No. R-852. The maid, who cleaned the porch area of the house, told police that all the doors of the premises were closed and the smell appeared to be coming from inside.

After receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and entered the house. Inside a room, two elderly women—identified as Chandrakanta (80) and Saroj Bala (80) — were found lying unconscious. One body was found lying on the bed, while the other was lying on the floor, officials said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said both women, aged around 80 years, had been living alone in the house for a long time. He said one of the women had injuries on her face, which could indicate an accidental fall, while the exact cause of death would only be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. “Keeping in view the gravity of the incident, post-mortem proceedings are being conducted and more details will emerge after the autopsy,” Verma said.