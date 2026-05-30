Census 2027: Over 1 cr people in Delhi's MCD areas covered so far

NEW DELHI: Under the ongoing houselisting phase of Census 2027, over one crore people and 24.57 lakh households in 12 MCD districts of the capital have been covered as the month-long exercise reaches its midway mark, officials said on Friday.

The houselisting operations (HLO) were already concluded in the New Delhi district, covering NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas. According to the official figures, a total of 24,57,224 households were listed in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) districts, covering a population of 1.05 crore.

The exercise began in these areas on May 16 and is scheduled to conclude on June 14. There are more than 45,000 house listing blocks (HLBs) in MCD areas, each comprising 180-200 households.

In the New Delhi district, where house listing was conducted from April 16 to May 15, around 63,000 households and 2.5 lakh persons were listed, officials said. A list of 33 questions has been notified by the Centre. These include address details, predominant materials used in the floor, wall, and roof of the house, total number of occupants, and the name of the head of the household.