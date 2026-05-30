CM Rekha Gupta slams officials over poor condition of Rohini, Pitampura registrar offices

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the revenue department’s e-sub-registrar offices VI-A (Model Town/Pitampura) and VI-C (Rohini), operating from Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohini Sector-16. She reviewed the condition of the office building, citizen facilities, cleanliness, record management and the services being provided to the public.

She expressed displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the building and negligence in maintenance. She told officials that such disorder was unacceptable in a place where a large number of people visit every day for important documentation work.

The CM also interacted with people present at the office and heard their grievances. Several visitors complained about long waiting hours, inadequate seating arrangements, absence of a token system, and lack of basic amenities. Directing officials to address the issues, she said citizens should not face inconvenience while visiting government offices and that ensuring a dignified environment is the administration’s responsibility.

Gupta said the office building had been neglected for years and remarked that the absence of even basic seating facilities for visitors raised serious concerns about administrative accountability. She instructed the concerned officials to submit complete records of all correspondence and repair proposals related to the issue.

She directed officials to prioritise the security, digitisation and preservation of key revenue records to safeguard documents against accidents or technical failures. She warned that citizens’ work must be completed within fixed timelines and said complaints of bribery, harassment or deliberate delay would invite strict action. Stressing transparent and corruption-free governance, she said government offices exist to serve people, not trouble them. Officials were asked to submit a detailed improvement report within a week, after which she would conduct a follow-up inspection.