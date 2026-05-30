Delhi Police bust illegal arms supply network linked to Paharganj robbery bid

Delhi Police have uncovered an alleged illegal firearms supply network linked to a firing and robbery attempt at a government-run liquor shop in Paharganj, arresting one suspected arms supplier and recovering multiple weapons.

The breakthrough came during the investigation into a May 24 incident in central Delhi, where armed assailants allegedly opened fire and stabbed salesmen after they resisted an attempted robbery at the liquor outlet. A case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Police had arrested the two main accused, Harsh and Monty, from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh within hours of the attack. A pistol, a knife and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

During the course of the investigation, officers analysed the accused's statements and relied on technical surveillance and local intelligence to trace the source of the firearm used in the attack.

According to police, the probe revealed that Sahil alias Ganja (20), a resident of Paharganj, and Amit (25), from New Usmanpur, had allegedly arranged the weapon for the accused. Further investigation led officers to Vipin (33), a resident of Welcome in northeast Delhi, who was identified as the alleged supplier.

Vipin was subsequently arrested, and police recovered two illegal pistols, five magazines and two live cartridges from him.

Investigators said Sahil had allegedly arranged the weapon used by Monty, while Amit facilitated its procurement. Police believe Vipin was the key source in the supply chain and may have been involved in a broader illegal arms distribution network.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the network and trace additional illegal firearms transactions.

(With inputs from PTI)