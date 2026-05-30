Delhi traffic police receive 1,500 e-challan units

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has introduced on-the-spot digital payment facilities for traffic challans, allowing commuters to now pay fines through UPI, debit cards and credit cards using handheld devices carried by traffic personnel, an official said on Friday.

To that end, around 1,500 new e-challan machines have been distributed to field staff across the national capital. Violators will now be able to pay both current and pending compoundable challans digitally with the assistance of field officers deployed on roads.

“These upgraded handheld devices are equipped with advanced features to facilitate faster challan generation, instant payment processing, capturing photo of the vehicle and violator, sending message to the vehicle owner on his/her registered mobile number about towing of the vehicle and improved data and record management,” Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a major technological upgrade of its challaning and traffic management systems aimed at making traffic enforcement more transparent.

“The initiative reduces inconvenience to commuters and promotes hassle-free cashless transactions,” Arya added.