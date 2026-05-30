‘Far-reaching consequences’: No relief for Cockroach Janta Party

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to order the unblocking of satirical digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) X account but asked a review committee under the IT Rules to examine the issue and take a decision before July 7.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav permitted CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to appear virtually before the committee, and observed that if the panel is satisfied that the blocking must be set aside, it is empowered to order unblocking of the account.

“There may be some substance in your submissions. They will be considered holistically after hearing the other side,” the bench observed. But denying interim relief, the court noted that the matter had far-reaching consequences.

The judge further said that he would examine whether X can be directed to place on record the blocking order once the Centre files a response.