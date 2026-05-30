Juvenile sets bike on fire after man denies vehicle for buying liquor in Delhi, nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile wanted for allegedly setting a man’s motorcycle on fire with the help of his two associates after the former refused to lend it for purchasing liquor, police said on Friday.

“The incident took place after the accused and his associates asked the complainant Subedar in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area for his motorcycle to buy liquor. When Subedar refused, the trio allegedly took revenge by setting the vehicle ablaze,” a senior police officer said.

A case of mischief by fire was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

The investigation has revealed that the juvenile had previously been involved in five criminal cases, including snatching, assault, theft, mischief by fire and attempt to murder. While monitoring the activities of the juvenile on the Internet, police found a social media account allegedly operated by him under the name ‘CRIME’ and the username ‘king_of_azadpur_001’.

A team of northwest district’s special staff, which has been monitoring the social media activities of all notorious offenders involved in violent crimes, found posts by the juvenile that showed him openly brandishing firearms and glorifying criminal activities with the intention to create fear among locals. Police have also urged residents to immediately report suspicious activities.