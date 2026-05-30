L-G Sandhu forms panel to appoint Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairperson, members

The bench passed the directions after hearing a PIL filed by an NGO seeking regular appointments to the DERC and the formation of a selection committee under Section 85 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

In the last hearing on May 25, the court had pulled up the Delhi government for the delay in setting up a selection committee, noting that the DERC had been functioning without a chairperson for almost a year. The bench had observed that the appointment process was “going nowhere.”

During the hearing on Friday, counsel for the Delhi government told the top court that a proposal to constitute the selection committee had been moved on May 4.

Also in court

Cap of 12 minutes of TV ads per hr upheld

The Delhi HC on Friday upheld Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) norms that limited the broadcast of ads to 12 minutes per hour, stating that the Constitution does not give a guarantee for monetisation of public resources. The restriction, is said, serves public interest.