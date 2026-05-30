New teams for districts soon: Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra

NEW DELHI: A day after taking charge as president of the Delhi unit of BJP, Harsh Malhotra on Friday said that gaps in the organisation at the district level will be filled on a priority basis. Malhotra, who is also the MoS for road transport and corporate affairs in the Modi government, said that the new team of Delhi BJP will be formed in the next couple of months.

“The teams in the districts will be formed in the next 15-20 days, while the reorganisation of the state unit and appointment of office bearers will be completed in the next two months,” said Malhotra.

One of the first major responsibilities assigned to Malhotra will be overseeing the fortnight-long programmes in June to mark 12 years of the Modi-led government at the Centre. Soon after assuming charge on Thursday, he chaired a meeting with party MPs, MLAs, councillors and district presidents to review preparations for the events.

Talking about the preparations for MCD elections to be held in November next year, the Delhi BJP president said the party remains consistently active on the ground with public welfare at the core of its agenda and expressed confidence that it would achieve the desired results. He added that the Centre, the Delhi government and the BJP-led MCD have been delivering good governance in the national capital, which is why people continue to support them.

BJP is not a party that starts preparations for the elections at the last moment, Malhotra said regarding next year’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. “Our teams are ready at the Mandal level; some necessary changes will be effected wherever needed. The important thing is that our government in Delhi has done many development works, as there is no lack of funds,” he said.