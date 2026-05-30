Rain, cloud cover bring brief respite to Delhi, temperature drops by 9 degrees Celsius in 48 hours

NEW DELHI: Clouds shrouded the city, and traces of rain were reported in a few areas on Friday as Delhi recorded its lowest maximum in 21 days and witnessed a sharp fall in temperatures of up to 9.4 degrees Celsius in places over the past 48 hours.
As per the weather department, the city’s maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest since May 8, when it stood at 36.4 degrees Celsius. However, during the intervening 21 days, the mercury steadily climbed, crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark amid prolonged heatwave conditions. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures across the national capital dropped sharply over the past 48 hours.
Safdarjung recorded a decline of 7.5 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature falling from 44.3 degrees Celsius on May 27 to 36.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. Meanwhile, Ridge witnessed a drop of 8.8 degrees Celsius, from 45.6 degrees Celsius to 36.8 degrees Celsius. The sharpest decline was recorded at Ayanagar and Palam, where maximum temperatures fell by 9.4 degrees Celsius each.
On the other hand, Ayanagar cooled from 45.4 degrees Celsius to 36.0 degrees Celsius, whilePalam dropped from 44.6 degrees Celsius to 35.2 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road also saw a substantial fall of 8.9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature decreasing from 44.6 degrees Celsius to 35.7 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 1.3 degrees below normal.
Rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am was recorded at 4.0 mm at Safdarjung, 4.3 mm at Palam and 3.8 mm at Ayanagar, while Lodhi Road recorded trace rainfall. No rainfall was recorded at Ridge during the period.
Additionally, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain to persist till May 31. For Saturday, the weather office has predicted a minimum temperature of around 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by rain.
Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather attributed the weather activity to a western disturbance over the hills, an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and adjoining areas, along with humid winds from the Bay of Bengal that have increased moisture levels over the city.
“The current spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Delhi earlier this month and in April, leading to widespread rainfall activity across the city,” Palawat said.