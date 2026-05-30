Rain, cloud cover bring brief respite to Delhi, temperature drops by 9 degrees Celsius in 48 hours

NEW DELHI: Clouds shrouded the city, and traces of rain were reported in a few areas on Friday as Delhi recorded its lowest maximum in 21 days and witnessed a sharp fall in temperatures of up to 9.4 degrees Celsius in places over the past 48 hours.

As per the weather department, the city’s maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest since May 8, when it stood at 36.4 degrees Celsius. However, during the intervening 21 days, the mercury steadily climbed, crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark amid prolonged heatwave conditions. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures across the national capital dropped sharply over the past 48 hours.

Safdarjung recorded a decline of 7.5 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature falling from 44.3 degrees Celsius on May 27 to 36.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. Meanwhile, Ridge witnessed a drop of 8.8 degrees Celsius, from 45.6 degrees Celsius to 36.8 degrees Celsius. The sharpest decline was recorded at Ayanagar and Palam, where maximum temperatures fell by 9.4 degrees Celsius each.

On the other hand, Ayanagar cooled from 45.4 degrees Celsius to 36.0 degrees Celsius, whilePalam dropped from 44.6 degrees Celsius to 35.2 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road also saw a substantial fall of 8.9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature decreasing from 44.6 degrees Celsius to 35.7 degrees Celsius.