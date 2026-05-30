Seven rescued after building collapse in south Delhi’s Saidullajab; rescue operations underway

NEW DLEHI: Several people were trapped after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi’s Saidullajab area near Saket metro station on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), information regarding the building collapse on Western Marg in Saidullajab was received at 7.44 pm. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated immediately.

The DFS said the building comprised ground plus three floors, with construction ongoing on the third floor.

The structure reportedly collapsed onto an adjacent temporary tin shed canteen where some children were having dinner at the time, trapping them under the debris. Rescue operations are continuing.

Three people were rescued safely by members of the public and the PCR before the arrival of DFS personnel, while four others were rescued by the DFS with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and shifted to a nearby hospital, the DFS said.

DFS personnel, along with local police, the NDRF, ambulances and civil defence teams, are present at the site and carrying out rescue operations.

A resident who was near the site when the incident occurred said the building collapsed at around 6 pm, triggering panic in the area.