Sri Lanka to India not just maritime neighbour, but a trusted partner: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu delivers keynote remarks at the Indo-Sri Lanka economic conference at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi on Thursday. The LG said that for India, Sri Lanka is not just a maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean; it is a trusted partner in our shared regional journey toward growth and prosperity.

The India–Sri Lanka relationship has steadily evolved from traditional trade linkages into a comprehensive economic partnership, encompassing cultural bond connectivity, energy, infrastructure, technology, tourism, education, and capacity building.

He said that over the years, economic cooperation between our countries has deepened significantly. India remains one of Sri Lanka’s largest trading partners and among its foremost investors.

The India–Sri Lanka free trade agreement, one of India’s earliest bilateral FTAs, demonstrated how regional integration can create mutual opportunities, expand markets, and strengthen supply chains. Today, our partnership is entering a new phase—one that is future-orientated and driven by sustainability and innovation.

The LG said that India’s approach toward Sri Lanka’s economic development has consistently been guided by the principles of partnership and mutual respect.