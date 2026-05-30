Sri Lanka to India not just maritime neighbour, but a trusted partner: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu delivers keynote remarks at the Indo-Sri Lanka economic conference at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi on Thursday. The LG said that for India, Sri Lanka is not just a maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean; it is a trusted partner in our shared regional journey toward growth and prosperity.
The India–Sri Lanka relationship has steadily evolved from traditional trade linkages into a comprehensive economic partnership, encompassing cultural bond connectivity, energy, infrastructure, technology, tourism, education, and capacity building.
He said that over the years, economic cooperation between our countries has deepened significantly. India remains one of Sri Lanka’s largest trading partners and among its foremost investors.
The India–Sri Lanka free trade agreement, one of India’s earliest bilateral FTAs, demonstrated how regional integration can create mutual opportunities, expand markets, and strengthen supply chains. Today, our partnership is entering a new phase—one that is future-orientated and driven by sustainability and innovation.
The LG said that India’s approach toward Sri Lanka’s economic development has consistently been guided by the principles of partnership and mutual respect.
Whether in the field of infrastructure, energy, digital public infrastructure, housing, railway modernisation, or renewable energy, he said, India has stood by Sri Lanka as a reliable friend and first responder.
At the same time, India recognises that Sri Lanka occupies a strategic and economically significant position in the Indian Ocean region. Enhanced connectivity and port-led development can transform our shared neighbourhood into a vibrant economic corridor linking South Asia with Southeast Asia and beyond.
He said that the two countries can collaborate in areas such as renewable energy, the digital economy, tourism, pharmaceutical and healthcare cooperation, maritime trade and logistics, education and skill development and start-up ecosystems.
Economic ties are strongest when they benefit ordinary citizens. Therefore, our collective objective must be inclusive growth — creating jobs, enhancing connectivity, encouraging entrepreneurship, and improving quality of life for people in both countries.
He said that in an increasingly uncertain global economic environment, regional cooperation is no longer optional; it is essential. “Guided by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Neighbourhood First’, India remains committed to a strong, stable and prosperous partnership with Sri Lanka for the benefit of the entire Indian Ocean region,” he said.
‘Can together build resilient partnership’
India and Sri Lanka together can demonstrate how neighbours, bound by trust and civilisational ties, can build resilient and forward-looking economic partnerships. Let us continue to invest not only in trade and infrastructure but also in confidence, understanding, and long-term cooperation.