980 tankers and 6,000 daily trips govt solution for water supply deficit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of water shortages in several parts of the capital, the government on Saturday said it is focusing on both immediate relief measures and long-term solutions to address the water crisis and strengthen future water security.

CM Rekha Gupta reviewed the city’s drinking water situation through a video conference meeting with senior officials, including Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Delhi Jal Board representatives.

Following the meeting, Gupta said the Haryana government has assured Delhi of a minimum supply of 1,000 cusecs of water through the Munak Canal after she spoke with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. She said ensuring adequate drinking water supply remains one of the government’s top priorities.

Officials informed the meeting that more than 980 DJB tankers are making over 6,000 trips daily to supply water across the city. Small tankers have also been deployed in densely populated areas and narrow lanes. Additional borewells in the Yamuna Khadar area have increased water production capacity by 10.5 MGD per day.

The chief minister directed officials to treat every water leakage incident seriously. She also asked DJB officials to personally monitor complaints and conduct field inspections when necessary. Of the 11,055 complaints received on the DJB helpline during the past week, more than 8,500 have been resolved. Gupta directed officials to ensure prompt redressal of the remaining complaints.