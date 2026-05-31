BBA student drags cop on car bonnet in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old BBA student was arrested for allegedly dragging a Delhi Traffic Police constable on the bonnet of a car while attempting to evade a traffic check near Patiala HC, police said.

The incident took place on May 28 around 5 pm when traffic personnel were conducting an enforcement drive on Purana Qila Road. Police said officers signalled a grey car with a defective Uttar Pradesh registration number and tinted windows to stop for inspection.

Instead of complying, the driver allegedly accelerated and struck Constable Lekh Raj, who landed on the bonnet. The vehicle continued towards Dr Zakir Hussain Marg before the constable fell off. The driver then fled the spot.

Using CCTV footage, police traced the vehicle and identified the accused as Satyajit, a first-year BBA student at a private university in UP. He was arrested and the vehicle seized.