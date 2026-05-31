Four dead, eight rescued after three-storey building collapses near Saket Metro station in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey commercial building near Saket Metro station in south Delhi has risen to four, while several others were rescued and taken to hospital, an official said on Sunday.

The building on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area collapsed on Saturday evening.

The structure housed a coaching institute, cafés and offices, and construction work was reportedly under way on the upper floor at the time of the incident.

“Total four people have died in the incident. Rescue operation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal told PTI.

Police said the building was reduced to rubble, with debris falling onto an adjoining tin-shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

All the injured were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.