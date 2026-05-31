Jacqueline, Sukesh to face trial, formal charges in money laundering case on June 3

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and 15 others in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, paving the way for the commencement of trial proceedings.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma observed that there was sufficient material on record to raise a strong suspicion against all the accused. The court held that they were liable to be charged under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), punishable under Section 4 of the Act. The court summoned all accused on June 3 for formal framing of charges.

Fernandez, who was questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was named as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency. The ED alleged that she remained in constant touch with Chandrashekar and received expensive gifts through his associate Pinky Irani.

Earlier this month, the actor withdrew her plea seeking to become an approver in the case. Opposing the plea, the ED argued that Fernandez continued her association with Chandrashekar despite being aware of his criminal background.