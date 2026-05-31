Liveable city needs active citizen participation: Delhi L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday interacted with fitness enthusiasts, senior citizens, community groups and residents at Bonta Park in Kamla Nehru Ridge, emphasising citizen participation in building a healthier, greener and more liveable capital.

The visit reflected the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, with the park serving as a hub for recreation, fitness and community engagement. Sandhu said accessible and well-maintained public spaces are essential for promoting health, well-being and social cohesion.

The L-G received a warm welcome from a yoga group, which greeted him with a laughter yoga session. The park, which attracts around 4,000 visitors daily, has emerged as a popular public space combining recreation, fitness and environmental awareness.

During the visit, Sandhu met representatives of community organisations and sports groups and heard suggestions on park infrastructure, cleanliness, accessibility and visitor amenities.