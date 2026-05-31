Liveable city needs active citizen participation: Delhi L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday interacted with fitness enthusiasts, senior citizens, community groups and residents at Bonta Park in Kamla Nehru Ridge, emphasising citizen participation in building a healthier, greener and more liveable capital.
The visit reflected the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, with the park serving as a hub for recreation, fitness and community engagement. Sandhu said accessible and well-maintained public spaces are essential for promoting health, well-being and social cohesion.
The L-G received a warm welcome from a yoga group, which greeted him with a laughter yoga session. The park, which attracts around 4,000 visitors daily, has emerged as a popular public space combining recreation, fitness and environmental awareness.
During the visit, Sandhu met representatives of community organisations and sports groups and heard suggestions on park infrastructure, cleanliness, accessibility and visitor amenities.
Stressing collective ownership, he said, “This is your park. Delhi belongs to all of us, and its development and upkeep are our shared responsibility.”
DDA officials and ecological experts briefed him on efforts to strengthen the Ridge ecosystem, including plans for biodiversity zones aimed at improving ecological health and creating a more resilient urban habitat.
Citizens also raised concerns regarding park boundaries, entry points, water facilities, rain shelters and cleanliness. Taking note, the Lieutenant-Governor directed DDA officials to ensure prompt redressal of maintenance issues and proposed a round-table discussion with community groups.