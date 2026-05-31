One dead, eight rescued after three-storey building collapses near Saket Metro station in Delhi

NEW DELHI: One person was killed and eight others were rescued after a three-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station in south Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Sunday.

The building, located on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area, collapsed on Saturday evening.

The structure housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices. Construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident.

Officials said the building was completely reduced to rubble, with debris falling onto an adjoining tin-shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

The deceased was identified as Ravi.