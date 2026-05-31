One dead, eight rescued after three-storey building collapses near Saket Metro station in Delhi

NEW DELHI: One person was killed and eight others were rescued after a three-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station in south Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Sunday.
The building, located on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area, collapsed on Saturday evening.
The structure housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices. Construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident.
Officials said the building was completely reduced to rubble, with debris falling onto an adjoining tin-shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.
The deceased was identified as Ravi.
The injured were identified as Tarun Kumar (26) of Gurugram, Saika Khan (27) from Bihar’s Motihari, Neelam Yadav (25) of Saidulajab, Aditya Sharma (24) of Saket, Kshitij Pratap (25) of Noida, Anuj Dikshi (25) of Saket, Aastha (25) of Saidulajab, and Vishal (24) of Saket.
According to the DFS update on Sunday morning, seven people were rescued by personnel of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) with assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and other agencies, while two were pulled out by local residents.
All eight injured persons were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
A multi-agency rescue operation involving the NDRF, DFS, DDMA, Delhi Police and local volunteers continued through the night.
Rescue teams used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search for those still feared trapped under the debris.
(With inputs from PTI)