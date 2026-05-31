Sustainability key factor for urban model: Delhi L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called for a fundamental shift in the national capital’s urban development model, stressing that the city’s future depends on balancing growth with sustainability, ecological protection, and quality of life.
Addressing an industry forum attended by corporate leaders from northern India, Sandhu said Delhi must move beyond traditional “concrete expansion” and emerge as a model of integrated urban sustainability in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The Lieutenant-Governor said Delhi’s future competitiveness would be determined not merely by its infrastructure or skyline, but by its liveability, connectivity, and environmental resilience. He urged industry leaders to evolve from service providers into strategic partners in a collaborative governance framework.
“The future identity of global cities will be shaped by how effectively they balance development with environmental responsibility,” Sandhu said.
He described Delhi’s green belts, biodiversity zones, and the Yamuna floodplains as the city’s vital ecological assets. Ongoing initiatives such as mass plantation drives, ecological restoration projects, and the rejuvenation of public parks reflect a shift toward urban planning that prioritises public health, heat mitigation, and climate resilience.
Highlighting environmental restoration efforts, the L-G referred to the Jal Sanchay Abhiyan, under which 101 water bodies are being rejuvenated in the first phase. Sandhu said reclaiming ecological assets, including ridge areas, floodplains, and local parks, is essential for ensuring sustainable urban growth and improving public health outcomes.
To address the challenges of rapid urbanisation, housing demand, and infrastructure stress, Sandhu proposed a roadmap focused on sustainable urban infrastructure, circular economy practices, and technology-driven governance. Key measures include expanding rooftop solar installations, strengthening EV infrastructure, promoting treated water reuse, developing waste-to-energy systems, and integrating artificial intelligence into traffic management and urban services.
Stressing that sustainability cannot be achieved through government action alone, he advocated greater public participation through Resident Welfare Associations, school-level ecological initiatives, and community-led maintenance of green spaces. Calling inclusive growth the foundation of sustainability, he urged the private sector to invest in skilling, innovation, and entrepreneurship.