IPS officer Manoj Ninama files VRS; sparks speculation over political debut as Gujarat gears for local body polls

AHMEDABAD: Veteran IPS officer Manoj Ninama has abruptly stepped away from service, choosing voluntary retirement and opening the door to an entirely new political chapter.

His sudden decision has sparked buzz about a possible BJP entry from Aravalli, even as he publicly maintains a cautious distance from politics, especially since Gujarat gears up for crucial local body elections.

The Gujarat government’s swift acceptance of his resignation has only added urgency to the speculations.

Speaking to the media, Ninama stated, “I have resigned due to my personal and family reasons. The idea of resignation was in consideration for a long time, and yesterday the government accepted my request.”

Sources close to the development suggest that the former IPS officer is gearing up to enter the fray from his native Aravalli district, possibly contesting district panchayat elections under the BJP banner.

Yet, even as speculation swirls, Ninama stated: “I have not thought about joining politics at the moment, but if I get an offer from a good party, I will definitely take up the responsibility.”