IPS officer Manoj Ninama files VRS; sparks speculation over political debut as Gujarat gears for local body polls

AHMEDABAD: Veteran IPS officer Manoj Ninama has abruptly stepped away from service, choosing voluntary retirement and opening the door to an entirely new political chapter.
His sudden decision has sparked buzz about a possible BJP entry from Aravalli, even as he publicly maintains a cautious distance from politics, especially since Gujarat gears up for crucial local body elections.
The Gujarat government’s swift acceptance of his resignation has only added urgency to the speculations.
Speaking to the media, Ninama stated, “I have resigned due to my personal and family reasons. The idea of resignation was in consideration for a long time, and yesterday the government accepted my request.”
Sources close to the development suggest that the former IPS officer is gearing up to enter the fray from his native Aravalli district, possibly contesting district panchayat elections under the BJP banner.
Yet, even as speculation swirls, Ninama stated: “I have not thought about joining politics at the moment, but if I get an offer from a good party, I will definitely take up the responsibility.”
Adding another layer to the unfolding narrative is Ninama’s recent presence in Aravalli during the BJP’s candidate selection process, commonly referred to as the ‘sens process’.
Political observers were quick to read between the lines, interpreting his appearance as a silent signal of alignment.
However, Ninama was quick to counter the narrative, clarifying, “My cousin is trying for the elections, so I was seen with him. I did not take part in the BJP sens process and did not visit the party office.”
Ninama’s long-standing service record marked by key roles across departments, including notable work in traffic management has earned him the image of a strict, no-nonsense, and honest officer.
Such a profile fits seamlessly into the current political trend where parties are actively scouting for credible, fresh faces with administrative experience. And that is precisely where the timing of his exit becomes crucial.
With political parties in Gujarat holding back-to-back meetings to finalize candidates, and a clear shift visible towards inducting new and impactful personalities, Ninama’s potential entry is no longer just a possibility it is a political variable that could reshape local equations.