Middle East tensions hit Gujarat industry as 1,212 units shut, over 28,000 run below capacity

AHMEDABAD: With the West Asia war ending, Gujarat’s industrial sector is left grappling with its aftermath, as the government officially stated that 1,212 industries have shut due to sustainability issues, while approximately 28,517 are operating at reduced capacity.

What began as a distant geopolitical conflict turned into a direct economic shockwave, and its aftershocks have torn through Gujarat’s industrial ecosystem, exposing cracks that the state government appears reluctant to acknowledge.

As tensions between Israel, the United States and Iran escalated during the conflict, the flames of war not only engulfed the Gulf but also scorched Gujarat’s once-thriving factories, leaving behind closures, stalled production and a deepening crisis.

Official data released by the state government attempts to frame the damage in controlled terms, stating that out of 4,11,733 registered industries, 1,212 have “closed due to sustainability issues” while 28,517 are operating only partially.

Yet, beneath these sanitised figures lies a harsher reality: industries are not merely “adjusting”; they are collapsing under pressure, and industrialists insist the trigger was not abstract economics but a very real and immediate disruption in gas supply and skyrocketing input costs.

The government, however, has drawn a firm line, asserting in its press note that closures, especially in Morbi, are driven by “economic constraints, not gas shortages”, while simultaneously claiming that no major retrenchment has occurred.

This official stance, polished and procedural, sharply contrasts with voices from the ground that paint a far more alarming picture.

Mahendra Ramoliya, a veteran industrialist and director of Sachin GIDC associated with Surat’s textile hub for over three decades, cuts through the official narrative with blunt urgency, stating, “The first and direct impact of the Middle East situation has been on gas supply, there simply isn’t enough. Without gas, operations stall, and without work, labourers flee. Demand has collapsed completely, whether for unfinished or finished goods, and the industry today is almost frozen.” His words do not just describe a slowdown; they signal paralysis.