Gujarat’s AI crackdown: From FIR to courtroom, police deploy ‘NARIT AI’ to seal drug cases

AHMEDABAD: In a first for India, the Gujarat Police has deployed an AI-powered weapon against drug crime. NARIT AI is a smart investigation tool designed to tighten NDPS cases, eliminate procedural loopholes, and sharply boost conviction rates.
Built on cutting-edge Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, the system doesn’t just assist, it interrogates every FIR, dissects every loophole, and rebuilds every case with precision, turning routine investigations into courtroom-ready prosecutions.
Framed under a strict zero-tolerance policy, the state’s top leadership has made its intent crystal clear.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi declared, “We have adopted a zero tolerance policy towards narcotics crimes and will leave no stone unturned from registering cases to securing convictions by using all available tools, including AI.”
And that’s exactly where NARIT AI steps in, bridging the gap between investigation and conviction, a gap that has historically allowed accused to walk free despite strong evidence.
Until now, NDPS investigations were largely dependent on specialised officers, often leading to delays, overload, and procedural slips.
But now, with this AI tool acting as a force multiplier, every officer, regardless of rank, can conduct legally sound, guideline-compliant investigations.
Spearheaded under the guidance of DGP K.L.N. Rao and Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, and driven by SP Abhay Soni, the initiative reflects a sharp shift from manpower-heavy policing to intelligence-led enforcement.
Abhay Soni underscored the urgency, stating, “Even strong cases collapse due to procedural gaps. This tool ensures officers get a complete, legally sound roadmap, minimising errors and maximising conviction.”
The process is simple, but the output is powerful: Upload the FIR -The system scans and analyses it instantly, it flags strengths, weaknesses, and legal risks, it generates a step-by-step investigation plan, it provides evidence checklists, court-backed guidelines, and dos & don’ts. But it doesn’t stop there.
The AI goes a step further, predicting defence arguments before they are even raised in court and offering ready rebuttals based on past High Court and Supreme Court judgments.
Unlike open AI systems, NARIT AI operates on a closed, verified legal database trained on: High Court & Supreme Court rulings, NDPS Act, 1985 and allied criminal laws, Government circulars and legal procedures.
This ensures near-zero hallucination risk and high procedural accuracy, making every report legally reliable and court-ready.
For years, NDPS cases have faltered not due to lack of evidence but due to technical lapses.
Gujarat Police is now flipping that script. With NARIT AI in action, every FIR becomes a blueprint, every investigation a strategy, and every case a stronger shot at conviction.
Backed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state’s zero-tolerance doctrine, this AI leap signals that in Gujarat’s war on drugs, technology is now the sharpest weapon and procedural lapses may no longer be an escape route.