Gujarat’s AI crackdown: From FIR to courtroom, police deploy ‘NARIT AI’ to seal drug cases

AHMEDABAD: In a first for India, the Gujarat Police has deployed an AI-powered weapon against drug crime. NARIT AI is a smart investigation tool designed to tighten NDPS cases, eliminate procedural loopholes, and sharply boost conviction rates.

Built on cutting-edge Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, the system doesn’t just assist, it interrogates every FIR, dissects every loophole, and rebuilds every case with precision, turning routine investigations into courtroom-ready prosecutions.

Framed under a strict zero-tolerance policy, the state’s top leadership has made its intent crystal clear.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi declared, “We have adopted a zero tolerance policy towards narcotics crimes and will leave no stone unturned from registering cases to securing convictions by using all available tools, including AI.”