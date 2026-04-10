Gujarat's Vadodara bus station facade collapse kills one, sparks probe into Rs 114 crore project

AHMEDABAD: A collapse at Gujarat’s Vadodara Central Bus Station has triggered panic and a probe after one person died and another was injured, with officials warning of strict action if negligence is found.

The Rs 114-crore Vadodara Central Bus Station turned into a disaster zone when the upper decorative structure at the main entrance suddenly collapsed, sending shockwaves across the crowded premises and triggering chaos within seconds.

What appeared to be a routine day spiralled into tragedy as debris came crashing down, killing Narsingh Dave, a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad, on the spot, while leaving another person injured.

As the dust settled, the administration moved swiftly to cordon off the area, linking immediate response with a deeper investigation. DCP Jagdish Chavda confirmed that an Accidental Death has been registered, but made it clear that the probe will not stop at surface level findings.

“Primary information confirms the identity of the deceased. No other casualties have been reported so far. The site has been secured and FSL teams will collect samples. If any criminal negligence comes to light during the investigation, strict legal action will be taken,” he stated, underlining that accountability will follow evidence.

Even as investigators began piecing together the cause, Divisional Director J. N. Patel provided a crucial link in the sequence, explaining that the collapsed portion was part of the decorative facade made with POP-like material at the entrance, not the core structure itself.