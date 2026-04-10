Gujarat's Vadodara bus station facade collapse kills one, sparks probe into Rs 114 crore project

AHMEDABAD: A collapse at Gujarat’s Vadodara Central Bus Station has triggered panic and a probe after one person died and another was injured, with officials warning of strict action if negligence is found.
The Rs 114-crore Vadodara Central Bus Station turned into a disaster zone when the upper decorative structure at the main entrance suddenly collapsed, sending shockwaves across the crowded premises and triggering chaos within seconds.
What appeared to be a routine day spiralled into tragedy as debris came crashing down, killing Narsingh Dave, a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad, on the spot, while leaving another person injured.
As the dust settled, the administration moved swiftly to cordon off the area, linking immediate response with a deeper investigation. DCP Jagdish Chavda confirmed that an Accidental Death has been registered, but made it clear that the probe will not stop at surface level findings.
“Primary information confirms the identity of the deceased. No other casualties have been reported so far. The site has been secured and FSL teams will collect samples. If any criminal negligence comes to light during the investigation, strict legal action will be taken,” he stated, underlining that accountability will follow evidence.
Even as investigators began piecing together the cause, Divisional Director J. N. Patel provided a crucial link in the sequence, explaining that the collapsed portion was part of the decorative facade made with POP-like material at the entrance, not the core structure itself.
Yet, that clarification has only intensified concerns because if a non-structural element can turn fatal, it raises serious questions about construction quality and maintenance oversight.
The incident has added a political edge due to its timing. The bus station, inaugurated in February 2014 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, was once showcased as a modern infrastructure milestone.
Now, with municipal elections underway, the collapse has quickly become a talking point across the city, linking infrastructure safety with governance and accountability.
What further sharpens the narrative is a recent parallel from Gujarat itself. Just three months ago, a Rs 21-crore water tank in Surat’s Tadkeshwar village collapsed during a trial run, prompting immediate government action.
Engineers were suspended and payments to the construction agency were halted. That precedent now casts a long shadow over Vadodara, as expectations rise for equally firm action if lapses are established.