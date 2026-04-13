Seven killed, four injured after being run over by speeding dumper in Gujarat's Surendranagar

AHMEDABAD: Seven persons were killed and four others suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding dumper on a roadside in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred near Bhaskarpara village on the Lakhtar–Viramgam stretch in Surendranagar when a group of pilgrims were walking from Rajkot to Bahucharaji as part of a procession.

Six pilgrims and the driver of a truck parked on the roadside were killed in the incident. The truck had stopped mid-road for a tyre change.

"The dumper, while trying to pass, rammed into the pedestrians and the youth changing the tyre. Seven people died on the spot. The injured have been shifted to Rajkot, and the accused driver has been arrested," SP Vedika Bihani said.

The bodies were rushed to Lakhtar Government Hospital for postmortem before being sent back to Rajkot for last rites.

The police have detained the accused driver, identified as Aditya Rameshbhai Gokania of Jhamar village.