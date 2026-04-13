Ticket row sparks unrest within BJP ahead of Gujarat civic elections

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body elections have triggered significant internal unrest within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with disputes over ticket distribution sparking protests and dissent across major cities including Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Rajkot.

What began as the routine announcement of candidates has quickly escalated into a broader challenge for the party’s organisational cohesion, exposing discontent among grassroots workers and local leaders.

The unrest first surfaced in Surat, particularly in Ward No. 10 (Adajan-Pal), where hundreds of party workers gathered at the BJP’s local office to protest the candidate list. Demonstrators alleged bias, favoritism, and the systematic sidelining of long-time party workers. The situation intensified to the extent that police were deployed to maintain order.

Similar tensions have since emerged in Ahmedabad, where protests have been reported in several areas, including Chandkheda, India Colony, and Sardarnagar. In other localities such as Gota, Naranpura, Naroda, Sabarmati, and Vastral, dissatisfaction is said to be growing, even if not always expressed publicly. Party sources indicate that some workers are considering withdrawing from campaigning activities, raising concerns about potential electoral fallout.

Back in Surat, protests extended beyond party offices to residential areas such as Adajan, Pal, and Bhatha, where residents voiced objections to candidates perceived as “outsiders.” Many questioned the selection process, arguing that individuals with little visible engagement over the past five years had been given tickets over established local figures.

The situation has also raised concerns in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha region. A meeting reportedly held by a former corporator, who was denied renomination, has circulated widely on social media. Allegedly, discussions at the meeting included the possibility of withholding support from official candidates and indirectly aiding opposition parties—an indication of the depth of internal divisions.