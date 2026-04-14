Gujarat Congress alleges BJP trying to 'poach' local body poll candidates

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the April 15 deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the Gujarat local body elections, the Congress has reportedly gone into "candidate protection mode", with several nominees switching off phones and being moved to undisclosed locations.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda alleged that BJP leaders are offering Rs 20 lakh to 30 lakh deals to poach Congress candidates. "This is not an election, this is a marketplace," he said, warning that democracy is being "auctioned seat by seat".

Chavda further claimed, "Police and administration in Gujarat are acting like BJP agents… officers have virtually worn the BJP’s uniform," alleging that law enforcement officials are visiting homes of Congress candidates to intimidate them across districts like Kalol, Surat, and Anand.

Chavda alleged that an election officer in South Gujarat’s Umargam was pushed to suicide under “extreme political pressure” to cancel a nomination form. “Such was the pressure that an officer broke under repeated torture,” he claimed, adding that a Congress delegation is set to approach the State Election Commission with formal complaints.